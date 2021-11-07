1 dead, 5 wounded from shootings at N. Carolina night club

AHOSKIE, N.C. (AP) — Police in northeastern North Carolina were investigating a weekend shooting melee at a night club that left one person dead and five others wounded.

The shootings originated from the Alaysia Bar & Grill in Ahoskie, according to police, where local officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday. There they found over 100 people outside the parking lot of the Ahoskie Inn, a news release from town police said.

Officers found the dead body of Jairen Lyles, 22, of Aulander, shot and lying on the ground, police said. Six others were taken to the hospital. One of those was hurt trying to flee the Bar & Grill. Fights broke out in the parking lot while officers from several agencies tried to contain the crowd and provide help, authorities said.

No arrests have been announced. Ahoskie police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement were investigating. Ahoskie Police Chief James Asbell wants to talk to people who left the club before officers arrived to attempt to identify who fired weapons.

“It was a chaotic crime scene with multiple guns as evidenced by the different types of gun casings found inside and outside of the night club,” Asbell said in the release. “The fact that people were allowed into this establishment with guns led to the shootings of many people.”

Ahoskie is 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh.