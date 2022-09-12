DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police.

The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.

A man died at the scene of the shooting while three other men who were shot were being treated at nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Durham police.

Police said the shooting was near the corner of West Park Drive, which is the location of Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs.

Two cars were off the road and surrounded by police. Both were damaged by gunfire — with one car hit by 13 shots in the front windshield.

Early Sunday evening, police were blocking northbound N.C. 55 and crime scene tape was up in the area in front of the Econo Lodge motel and the hot dog restaurant.

Durham police said the shooting was not believed to be random but was still under investigation.

Police said anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting should call Investigator B. Paulhus at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29136 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

The stretch of road was the site of a deadly shooting nearly four months ago.

That May 23 shooting left bullet holes in the restaurant windows and the driver of a black Jeep dead — after the SUV crashed into parked cars in the parking lot at Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs.

On Sunday, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said Jimmy’s Famous Hot Dogs was still open and was not behind crime scene tape.