1 dead, 3 injured in 7-car pileup on E. Independence Blvd. near I-485 in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead and three others seriously injured in a seven-car crash on East Independence Blvd. near I-485 in Matthews.

According to Matthews Police, the westbound side of East Independence Blvd. (Hwy. 74) is closed due to the ongoing investigation. The area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time until the investigation concludes.

MEDIC says the three patients with serious injuries were transported to Novant Presbyterian and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

All of the cars involved were believed to be traveling in the same direction, however, Matthews Police is looking at reconstructing the scene to determine the exact cause of the crash and if any charges will be filed.

Drivers are strongly urged to see an alternate route to avoid the area. Motorists should also expect heavy traffic and delays on the eastbound side due to onlookers.