1 dead, 2 wounded in NC apartment complex shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man died and two others — including a teenage girl — were wounded after shootings at a central North Carolina apartment complex, police said.

Officers arriving at the Rolling Hills Apartment complex in Winston-Salem on Monday evening located the 16-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman, both with gunshot wounds, Winston-Salem police said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Ferrell Court shortly before 7 p.m.

An additional shooting victim who had been driven away from the complex for medical help was located in a bank parking lot, according to news outlets. There Kelvin Rayvon James Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The two wounded were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition.

Investigators determined James had been in a verbal dispute with another male, leading to gunfire in an apartment building breezeway, the release said. Investigators believe the two who were wounded “were incidentally struck by the gunfire and were not targeted,” the release said.

The investigation was continuing Tuesday, and no arrests had been announced by police. James’ death is the 33rd homicide in Winston-Salem this year, compared to 23 homicides at this time in 2020, police said.