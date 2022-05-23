CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting prompted a police chase that ended in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said a man and woman called 911 around 1:30 a.m. to report they had been shot in the 3400 block of Burkland Drive.

Officers arrived on the scene, found the two injured people and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, CMPD said.

Police pursued the vehicle until the chase ended in the 500 block of Briarwood Drive.

Officers said they found a person who suffered from a gunshot wound where the chase ended. They were pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was taken into custody after a foot pursuit and K9 track, police said.

The man and woman who had been shot in the initial call were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released by police.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a CMPD homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.