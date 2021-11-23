1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on basketball court in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon on a basketball court on Pardue Circle in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster Police, one victim was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. A second victim was flown to a different area hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, contact Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.