1 carjacking, 2 attempted carjackings Friday have NC police asking for public ‘vigilance’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A string of crimes in High Point has police cautioning people to be on alert.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. on Friday officers were called about a carjacking on Westchester Drive. The victim told police that she was in her car, a Dodge Journey, in the Tipsy Tavern parking lot when she was approached by a masked man who held her at gunpoint until she got out of the car.

The victim says that she saw two or three more men, all masked, get out of a white Toyota Rav-4 and get into her car.

Both cars left the area heading east on West Lexington Drive and the victim walked to Sheetz to call for help.

While officers were speaking with this victim, additional officers were called to the 900 block of North Main Street in reference to an attempted armed robbery. The second victim told police that two vehicles, a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Rav-4 pulled up on either side of him at the light and three or four masked men, one with a gun, got out of the car. The victim sped off before they approached and the suspect didn’t follow.

Then a third victim came to the Sheetz on Westchester Drive and spoke with officers who were still speaking to the first victim. This third victim explained that she was leaving her apartment on Hamilton Street when two vehicles, a Dodge Journey and a Toyota Rav-4, attempted to box her in in the parking lot. Four men exited the vehicle and began to approach the victim but she fled the area. She didn’t see a firearm, but the description of the vehicles and suspects matched the other incidents.

While the release says that the vehicle descriptions in each incident match, it should be noticed that the release reads that the Dodge Journey is described as “green” by the first victim, “gold” by the second victim and “silver” by the third victim.

High Point police asked the public to use vigilance and situational awareness as they investigate these crimes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.