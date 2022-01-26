1 arrested, 2 sought in $640 shoe sale turned armed robbery in Lincoln County: Sheriff

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One Charlotte man has been arrested and two others are being sought in connection to a shoe sale turned armed robbery last November, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on Nov. 17, 2021, a person and their friend met with a group of unknown men around 3:30 p.m. after making plans through social media to sell tennis shoes valued at $640.

The person told deputies they all met at their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 73 to look at the tennis shoes. While the person was showing their shoes, that’s when the suspects pulled out handguns with extended magazines and demanded the shoes, as well as any cash they could have on them.

The victim told deputies they did not have any money on them. The suspects fled with the shoes in a black Honda passenger vehicle. The group pulled out of the parking lot and was able to get away at the time.

Video obtained from the scene, social media posts, and cell phone records helped identify the suspects, the sheriff’s office said. The men were identified as Elijah Levi Whitley, 19, NKosi La’Darris Michael, 20, and Jefrey Chase McMurray, 19, all of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The men have been charged each with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods. McMurray was arrested in Charlotte on Jan. 22, 2022, then released on the same day under a $25,000 secured bond.

Whitley and Michael have not been arrested and still have active warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whitley and Michael is asked to contact Detective D. Hendrix at 828-455-6762 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.