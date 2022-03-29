STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man was arrested and another is on the run after deputies said they broke into a storage building in Statesville and stole new power tools, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a man reported to deputies that several brand new power tools were stolen from his storage building on March 22.

He told deputies that he found the tools in a hay barn at the end of his driveway near Elmwood Road.

Authorities believed the suspects could return to the barn later to collect the stolen property.

Detectives said the man removed the power tools from their original boxes and replaced them with heavy pieces of wood to trick the suspects when they returned.

Later that evening, the man called the sheriff’s office to report that the suspects had returned for the tools.

Deputies were standing by nearby and responded immediately.

53-year-old Timothy Becker was found sitting in a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

His passenger, later identified as 34-year-old Dustin Owensby, fled on foot, deputies said.

Dustin Owensby (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Becker was arrested and charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking, and Entering, and Misdemeanor Larceny. He was issued a $2,500 secured bond.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants on Dustin Owensby for Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Felony Breaking, and Entering, Misdemeanor Larceny, and Misdemeanor First Degree Trespass. He also has active arrest warrants for Probation Violation.

Anyone who knows where Owensby could be hiding is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.