Young patient caught coronavirus at party, spread it to grandfather who died, doctor says

Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, was caring for about 170 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, and one tragic case produced a cautionary tale.

Dr. Joseph Chang, chief medical officer at the hospital, told a local news outlet about a patient in her 20s who went to a party with friends and got COVID-19.

“Before she was symptomatic, she visited her 80-year-old grandparents and they got sick,” Chang told WFAA.

The patient and her grandparents were admitted to the intensive care unit at Parkland, but the young woman didn’t know it because she was intubated and unconscious. After 10 days, she woke up and found out her grandfather had died the day before.

Chang told WFAA he’s concerned about the toll on his staff after they witness such profound grief.

“The fatigue on people’s faces is something that’s hard to quantify,” he said. “It’s hard for me to describe.”

