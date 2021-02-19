Women in Florida posed as ‘grannies’ to get coronavirus vaccine — and it worked, official says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two women dressed up as elderly women with bonnets and glasses so they could get the coronavirus vaccine — and their trick worked, at least the first time.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Dr. Raul Pino, from the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the duo was caught when they tried to get their second shot Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center.

“We haven’t had any lack of willing arms to get vaccinated. We also have people faking to be old to be vaccinated,” Pino said. “So yesterday, we realized a couple of young ladies came dressed up as grannies to get vaccinated for the second time, so I don’t know how they escaped the first time, but they came (to get) vaccinated. The bonnets, the gloves, the glasses — the whole thing, and they probably were in their 20s.”

He’s not sure how the two women were able to get their first doses, but when they showed up Wednesday to complete the series, they presented a valid vaccination card.

But “there were some issues with their IDs and their driver’s licenses,” he said.

It’s not known whether the women will face charges.

Pino said it is not the first time someone has tried to buck the system to get a shot. He said a man who was not 65 showed up trying to use his elderly father’s ID.