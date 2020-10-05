White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON — Just days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has also tested positive.
In a tweet Monday morning, McEnany said that she has tested negatively every day since Thursday, when Trump announced his positive test.
She added that she has experienced no symptoms.
“No reporters, producers or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” she wrote. “Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”
