While Omicron seems less severe, hospitals are still filling up

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — If there’s a saving grace to Omicron, a doctor says it’s that it seems to be less severe, but it’s hitting way more people and still filling up hospitals.

A Novant Health doctor says we haven’t reached the number of people in the hospital that we had during the peak of Delta, but the number of cases has passed Delta.

Novant says its hospitals are at more than 90 percent capacity and some are around 99 percent full.

They can add more beds, but they need the staff to support them.

For this week only, Novant is suspending new non-time sensitive surgery cases in Winston-Salem, but says it has no plans right now to stop non-emergency procedures in the Charlotte area.

“If Omicron put people in the hospital like Delta did, the healthcare system would have collapsed in our country by now, so we’re still pushing the boundaries of what hospitals can handle and I think it’s going to be like that for the month of January,” said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health.

Novant says 98 percent of patients in the hospital right now are either not vaccinated at all or vaccinated but not boosted.

Novant Health says more kids are getting COVID, and there’s a slight jump in kids going to the hospital with the virus. Novant says almost all of the children they’re caring for at Hemby Children’s Hospital are not vaccinated.