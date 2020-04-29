Wednesday COVID-19 NC numbers

The North Carolina Dept. of Health released the latest number of statewide statistics Wednesday at 11 a.m.

There are 9,948 cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, up 380 cases in the last 24 hours. There are now 354 deaths, up 12 since yesterday.

98 out of the state’s 100 counties are now affected.

These statistics come on the heels of local Mecklenburg County officials confirming that they will drop the local stay at home order and follow the state guidelines, loosening restrictions on what is considered essential businesses and services.

Gaston County, which now has 137 cases and three deaths, announced Wednesday morning that they will begin reopening the economy, and brought into question the legalities of Governor Cooper’s stay at home order. Gaston County leaders said this will go into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Governor Cooper indicated that he will endorse a race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. In a news conference Cooper says that ultimately NASCAR has the final word, but he is expecting the Coca-Cola 600 to take place, either with no fans or heavy social distancing restrictions in place.