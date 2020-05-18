Walmart, Sam’s Club employees will get another round of cash bonuses

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL – JANUARY 12: A Sam’s Club store sits next to a Walmart store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the parent company of Sam’s Club, announced that it will cut approximately 10 percent of its 110,000 Sam’s Club workforce as it tries to revive the big box retailer’s sagging sales. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are set to get another round of cash bonuses.

Full-time workers will get $300 and part-time workers will get $150 when the bonuses are sent out in June.

The bonuses will add up to over $390 million, which is on top of the nearly $550 million in associate bonuses the company has agreed to give.

The money will be paid out on June 25. Workers have to be employed by the company as of June 5 to be eligible.

The demand during the coronavirus pandemic has been more than usual, and the bonuses are meant to thank hourly employees for keeping up.

The company announced the first round of bonuses in March, and they were paid out on April 2.

“We are so grateful to our associates for being there for customers and members during this difficult time, serving communities across the country,” said Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Sam’s Club. “Our associates’ efforts have been exactly what the country needed during this historic and uncertain time. They’ve made a real difference.”