Waiting for 911: Paramedics and EMTs stretched thin due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — When you call 911, it could now take longer to get you help.

More paramedics and EMTs are out with COVID at Mecklenburg County EMS, while the number of calls for help are going up.

MEDIC already doesn’t have enough workers and now some of those paramedics and EMTs are out with COVID. That’s impacting how long it takes ambulances to get to some patients.

“Our full focus is making sure that we can arrive to our sickest patients, quickest,” said Jonathan Studnek, Deputy Director of MEDIC.

A major change is underway at MEDIC.

“They may have a cough or a fever, but they do not have difficulty breathing,” said Studnek.

The agency is bumping up the response time for those who are considered low-acuity patients from half an hour to an hour.

“They’re fully awake, they’re fully alert, they’re not having chest pain, they’re not having difficulty breathing, those are what fall into our lower acuity buckets,” said Studnek.

Thirty-three workers at MEDIC are out right now with COVID and even before the pandemic, MEDIC was struggling to fill paramedic and EMT jobs.

MEDIC is also getting about five times more COVID-related calls recently to 911 each day.

“We know that COVID has spread in our community, and it is impacting MEDIC as well as other members of our community,” said Studnek.

Medic requested 25 ambulances and 50 workers from the federal government, and some fire departments are cutting back on sending fire trucks to low acuity calls, and MEDIC is even bringing in ride share services to help in some low-acuity cases.

MEDIC is also talking with patients who may need urgent care but not an ambulance to try and free up resources that way, and their limited non-emergency transports from hospitals.

They’re also having an issue with people calling 911 to try and get a COVID test. Agency leaders are asking people not to do that because it does tie up resources.