US to halt use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after 6 patients develop blood clots

WASHINGTON, (WGHP/AP) — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

The New York Times reports that one woman died from a possibly vaccine-related clot. Another is in critical condition.

All six of the patients were woman between ages 18 and 48.

The decision to halt the use of the vaccine comes after the U.S. has already used the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on nearly seven million people, according to the Times.

CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases and the FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

The government is only recommending that states halt usage of the vaccine but is not requiring them to stop.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, and states and other providers are expected to follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.