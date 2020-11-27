Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries will start next week

President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump said Thursday evening that coronavirus vaccine deliveries will begin as early as next week.

“The whole world is suffering and we are rounding the curve,” Trump said. “And the vaccines are being delivered next week or the week after.”

The announcement came during a special Thanksgiving holiday message to U.S. troops overseas via teleconference. Trump noted that front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens would be the vaccine’s first recipients.

He also argued that his opponent, President-elect Joe Biden, should not be given credit for the vaccines, which he referred to as a “medical miracle” before repeating claims of voting irregularities in the 2020 election.

