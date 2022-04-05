RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Millions of us continue to get robocalls, despite software being used by cell phone carriers to eliminate them.

As a result, many are still hesitant to pick up if we see an unfamiliar number.

However, there is one robocall going around the country that’s not a scam and is partially the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Robocall in question comes from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and it’s looking for information about not just COVID-19 vaccinations, but also about vaccinations given to children for other diseases, too.

In 2021, robocall blocking company ‘You Mail’ estimated Americans received 51 billion robocalls despite the implementation of software called STIR /SHAKEN that electronically verifies where calls are coming from.

Despite the software, some scammers are finding a way around STIR/SHAKEN, so, when you get a call like this, that was recorded by CBS 17, watch out:

“Hello, I’m calling in (SIC) behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are conducting a national immunization survey — a survey about vaccinations for COVID and other diseases affecting adults, teens and children. Would you please call us at 1-877-220-4805,” you think — scam, but it’s not.

It seems the real CDC is trying to monitor vaccinations of all kinds given to Americans.

The privacy act of 1974, as well as the public health act of revision of 2011, require the results obtained by the survey be kept private with all personal identifiers removed.

The survey could take between 8-20 minutes to complete if you agree to participate.

You can also agree to have your medical provider give the CDC your child’s vaccination information, that will shorten the amount of time you need to take the survey.

The CDC is providing answers to other frequently asked questions about the phone survey on its website.

If you don’t want to get further calls regarding the survey, you have two options:

You can answer the call and tell the person to take you off the list, or you can call the CDC’s contractor at 877-220-4805 and ask them not to call.

If you call that number, you must do so between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Unlike scam Robocallers, this will work to stop the calls from the CDC.