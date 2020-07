LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega died Saturday from COVID-19, according to the Texas Chief Deputy’s Association.

The TDCA posted on Facebook July 7 that Vega was positive for COVID-19 and had been airlifted to a hospital in Dallas after two weeks in a Lubbock hospital.

He spent nine of those days in Lubbock on a ventilator.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android