Spotify to add advisory warning amid Joe Rogan backlash

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s largest audio streaming service is adding content advisories to any material that discusses COVID-19.

Spotify made the change after a number of prominent musicians threatened to leave the platform over the spread of misinformation.

“I think there is a lot of people that have a distorted perception of what I do,” Joe Rogan said on his Instagram.

Former UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan joined Spotify in 2020. ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ is the sites most listened to podcast.

“The podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation,” Rogan said.

Last week, Grammy-winning artist Neil Young demanded his music be pulled from the site following episodes of Rogan discussing the covid vaccine with guest interviewees.

Spotify agreed to remove his music last week. Since then, two other artists including Joni Mitchell joined him.

“I am very sorry that they feel that way,” Rogan said.

In response, Spotify said on its website that it will soon add content advisory warning to any podcast episode that includes discussions on COVID-19.

“On social media platforms, the whole goal is to get visibility, so you are trying to get it to as many people as possible, if that is your goal than accuracy is not your driving factor,” UNC-Charlotte Associate Professor of Psychology Sara Levens said.

Dr. Levens has spent years researching the role of emotion in misinformation on social media. She said false information tends to spread a lot quicker online, and sites like Spotify are trying to figure out how to tame it.

So far, adding an advisory warning tab has been the solution, but Levens said users can become too reliant on that.

“If they don’t have that tag then they are perceived as more credible. So, the challenge is how do we tag all of the misinformation content and that is the huge issue across all of the platforms,” Levens said.

She said some of the responsibility falls on consumers to do their own research. Rogan said he will try harder to offer more balanced input on his podcasts.

“If there is anything that I can do better is have more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones,” Rogan said.