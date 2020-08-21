South Carolina governor requests allowing visitors to nursing homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gov. Henry McMaster requested Friday that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control update its guidelines to allow in-person visitation in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

The governor said that while restricting visitation was the most effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19 and save at-risk residents’ lives, it is time to issue “up-to-date visitation guidelines.”

“We are committed to protecting the physical, mental and emotional health of our elderly and at-risk people – and their loved ones,” McMaster said. “Although no policy or procedure can eliminate all possibility of risk, it is clear that the time has come to expand current rules to allow in-person visitation by immediate family members, loved ones or caregivers.”

South Carolina first restricted visitation to assisted living facilities on March 13 to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among the elderly and at-risk residents.