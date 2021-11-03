South Carolina doctor recommends getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — COVID-19 isn’t the only thing people should be getting vaccinated for.

Dr. Arash Poursina of the Infectious Disease Specialists of Piedmont in Rock Hill tells FOX 46 that the flu still kills thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

He says last year, we didn’t have to worry about flu transmission because of the social distancing and masks. But this year, it’s on the radar… With less mask-wearing and social distancing.

Dr. Poursina tells his patients to carefully weigh the risks and rewards of getting vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19.

“Which one of them is a bigger deal, which one of them is a bigger risk. The risk of those bad stuff happening to me from influenza or from COVID or the rumor that may or may not be true. Which one do I prefer? Death or side effects. Sometimes we just have to make a decision for yourself. I just think that if every person out there would go and get their vaccine, a lot of this stuff can be prevented in the future,” says Dr. Pourisna.

He says right now is a perfect time to get your flu vaccine ahead of flu season.