Some still fighting for pandemic unemployment benefits

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– For more than a year, people have been fighting for unemployment benefits. To this day, some are still waiting.

Mary Dooley-Smith was laid off during the pandemic. Federal assistance, she said, has been her lifeline.

“It helped quite a lot, obviously,” said Dooley-Smith. “I was able to pay my bills.”

The Rock Hill resident says since last summer she has been getting weekly Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for $326.

In January, she was told to file a new claim. She did that and now, nearly 10 weeks later, she still hasn’t received anything. She says her part-time job isn’t enough to make ends meet.

“I’m worried for myself,” she told FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant over Zoom on her lunch break. “And I’m worried for all the others that are out there going through the same thing who don’t know where to turn.”

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce’s website says in order to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance under the CARES Act, you have to be ineligible or exhaust state unemployment benefits first. So, when your benefit year ends the state has to check again to see if you’re eligible for that money.

The $300 weekly pandemic unemployment benefit has been extended until Sept. 6.

“I was expecting a payment the next day as I always had,” said Dooley-Smith, who turned to FOX 46 after getting nowhere. “And I didn’t get one.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there has been 865,179 unemployment claims filed in South Carolina. In North Carolina, the number is around 1.5 million.

“I started calling twice, three times a week,” said Dooley-Smith. “This week, I called every single day.”

Frustrated with spending hours on the phone every day and getting nowhere she turned to FOX 46. After calling DEW and telling them about her case, a spokesperson said her case would be passed along to someone who would look at it.

A few hours later, she says her unemployment benefits were approved.

“I’m pretty sure it’s because you reached out, Matt,” she said talking to Grant. “My whole concern is it’s not just me. It’s not just my boat. There are other people in this boat with me. How many other people are going through this and don’t know what to do?”

So what can you do?

Keep calling.

File a new claim if you are prompted with a link.

Continue to file your weekly certifications to prevent any delay in your payments.

It’s a frustrating fight for many struggling to stay afloat.

