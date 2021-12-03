Some fear international COVID testing sites may run out of supplies once new travel restriction is implemented

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some rules for international travel won’t change, like wearing a mask during the flight or while in the terminal, but if you plan to travel internationally, make sure you know where to get a COVID test before returning to the country.

Currently, the rule for international travel according to the CDC is people 2 years and older need to provide proof of a negative COVID test 48 hours before boarding a flight to the United States.

“My plan I’m announcing today pulls no punches in the fight against COVID-19,” said President Joe Biden. “And it’s a plan that I think should unite us.”

The new Biden plan will require people 2 years and older to show proof of a negative test 24 hours before boarding an inbound flight to the U.S.

“When I’ve been traveling internationally, if you’re travel is being coordinated through an agent, they typically do a very good job of making sure all the testing that is required to get back in the country is sort of coordinated for you,” says Kurt Vetter, CEO, and owner of Rapid Diagnostics.

Rapid Diagnostics provides rapid COVID tests for people in Charlotte. The company won’t be impacted by the new travel restriction, but Vetter wonders if there will be an adequate supply for companies dealing with increased demand.

“This new testing mandate could potentially lead to overseas testing sites running out of the materials needed to be able to perform these tests,” added Vetter.

American Airlines, Delta, and United have partnered with EmED, a company that provides home testing kits before you depart on your flight.

A passenger then takes the test with them, conducts the self-test in front of a rep online, and the results are back in 15 minutes with confirmation from the company sent to your phone. But if you are not using one of these airlines, it’s best to do your homework so there are no delays getting home.

“Do some research on what testing sites are going to be available for you in the foreign country you are traveling to,” said Vetter. “Fortunately, most testing sites do take appointments.”

The CDC also encourages travelers to contact the airline they are traveling on for testing options. Even if those testing options include changing the departure city where Covid testing results are back in 24 hours. In a memo from the White House, the new regulations should be implemented in a week.