Smash Mouth performed for packed crowd at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally despite ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Smash Mouth has now joined the list of high-profile bands to perform for large crowds amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group performed in Sturgis, South Dakota on Sunday as part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

A local news outlet reported that the concert drew “hundreds, if not thousands” of fans, sharing a pair of videos in which few concertgoers can be seen wearing masks or adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“Now we’re all here together tonight. And we’re being human once again,” said Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell in the video. “F–k that COVID s–t.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information, please click here.