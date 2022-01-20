Researchers develop clip to help detect COVID-19 exposure

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New technology developed by Yale Researchers can help people figure out if they were exposed to COVID-19.

“It’s about one inch in diameter and there is a magnetic fastener that lets you take it on and off easily,” said Dr. Krystal Pollitt.

The small one-inch clip in her hands wasn’t just for decoration, but for function and for detecting COVID.

“How can we get something that’s truly wearable?” said Dr. Pollitt.

Pollitt is an assistant professor at Yale School of Public Health. She developed the “Fresh Air Clip.” Inside the small, magnetic clip is a filter that detects COVID-19 particles that are in the air.

“The polymer film will collect the virus,” said Pollitt. “We know that the virus is table, then we’re able to extract that virus off the surface of the polymer and then do a PCR analysis.”

Pollitt said, they’d been working on developing the clip since the pandemic began. They started the process by placing it in hospital rooms with COVID patients, to make sure it was accurate. Then, as they moved forward, they pivoted when everything started opening up.

“We said, well we should be giving this to restaurant servers, that’s where we found the highest levels of exposure is with indoor dining,” said Pollitt.

Pollitt said, you have to send the clip to a lab for testing. That’s when they’ll use the tests to see if COVID-19 particles are on the film. She said, they made sure to use materials they had easy access too, to make it affordable for all. Pollitt said, she hopes to make it available to all in the future.