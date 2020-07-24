Report: Officer, whose wife is pregnant with twins, dies after ‘courageous battle’ with COVID-19

A Los Angeles Police Department officer passed away on Friday due to the coronavirus, becoming the agency’s first sworn officer to fall victim to COVID-19, local media reported.

The department confirmed to FOX 11 that the officer died on Friday morning from “complications of COVID-19.”

The officer has been identified as Police Officer Valentin Martinez, known to his friends as Val, of LAPD’s Mission Station. Martinez had a long, courageous battle with the virus.

“A very sad day for the #LAPD & Martinez family as we mourn the passing of Officer Valentin Martinez who courageously fought a long battle with Covid-19. My heartfelt prayers go out to his family & friends. May you Rest In Peace Brother,” Sgt. Garcia tweeted on Friday.

The LA Police Department confirmed to FOX 11 that Martinez is survived by his domestic partner, who is 20 weeks pregnant with their twins, his mother, and siblings.

