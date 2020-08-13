Report: American Airlines set to drop flights to as many as 30 smaller cities

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — American Airlines is set to eliminate flights to more than two dozen small and medium cities as federal coronavirus aid restrictions are set to expire, according to a report from CNBC.
As part of the $25 billion aid package, carriers weren’t able to cut levels of service or lay off workers until Oct. 1. According to CNBC, American was granted $5.8 billion in support under the program.
The cancellations for as many as 30 destinations could be made public as early as next week, according to the report. A list of impacted cities was not made available.
Airline executives had hoped for an additional round of $25 billion in payroll relief as part of the next coronavirus package. The money could’ve kept workers on the job through next March. With lawmakers failing to reach a consensus on a new deal, American is now making plans for the future.
CNBC reports it reached out to United Airlines and Delta Airlines, neither of which offered comment.
