CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — St. Patrick’s Day 2022 is here, but for those in North Carolina, March 17 symbolizes more than that. It marks the two-year anniversary of the day Governor Roy Cooper shut down bars and restaurants.

Now, Mecklenburg County is in the green zone, with a positivity rate of 3%. That’s fitting, because at Tyber Creek Pub on Thursday, just about everyone there was in green.

“It’s amazing. We’re really excited because we feel like we’ve been robbed of two St. Patrick’s Days now,” said Tyber Creek Pub owner Maynard Goble.

Two years ago, when Gov. Cooper announced the bar and restaurant shutdown, it was a major hit for this Irish pub.

“We actually closed on the 16th, the day before St. Patrick’s Day, because we knew it was coming and we didn’t want to have a house full of folks that we had to disappoint on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Goble.

Unfortunately, disappointment is one thing the bar couldn’t avoid.

“It felt like almost doomsday. It’s like, how long are we going to be holed up in our abodes, if you will? And here we are two years later. We lived to tell the story,” said St. Patrick’s Day celebrator Ryan Saunders.

This year, it’s a celebration not just for the holiday, but for the ability to socialize with friends, enjoy beautiful weather, and make new memories.

“Here’s to the nights we’ll never remember, and here’s to the friends we’ll never forget,” said Saunders.

The St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue this weekend in the Queen City. Click here for a list of upcoming events.