Publix estimates sales up $2.5 billion due to coronavirus pandemic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Publix estimates that its sales for the first six months of 2020 are up by $2.5 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Publix’s sales for the six months ending June 27, 2020 were $22.6 billion, an 18.9% increase from $19 billion in 2019. Comparable store sales for the six months ending June 27, 2020 increased 17.1%, the company reported on Monday.

The business surge started in early March when customers began stocking up on toilet paper and cleaning supplies and then continued as restaurants and retail stores shuttered due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Effective Aug. 1, 2020, Publix’s stock price increased from $50.10 per share to $54.35 per share.

Publix stock is not publicly traded and is made available for sale only to current Publix associates and members of its board of directors.