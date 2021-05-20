Product shortages continue, Professor warns cars and homes could be next

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – From high-tech computer chips to wood used to build new homes, there is a shortage of dozens of products and commodities.

So what is causing all these shortages? Yes, it is partially the pandemic, but FOX 46 set to find out why the shortages are happening more than a year after the pandemic started.



From the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 to the gas outage of 2021, you can’t seem to find anything cheap these days.

“We don’t realize how global our products are and typically a product will have multiple raw materials and those raw materials will come from multiple countries. We can get goods from China in about 2 days from Wilmington,” said Dr, Laura Egeln, a professor from the College of Management at Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte.

Some raw materials are still delayed after a ship blocked the Suez Canal in March. The blockage delayed shipments to North Carolina for two weeks.



The canal isn’t the cause of all shortages. The majority of raw materials come from developing countries, which are still getting hit hard by COVID-19.

“Therefore their healthcare system is not as advanced so something like COVID has had a much more significant impact on the ability of employees to show up for work,” said Dr. Egeln.

There are some oddities, like the limits on Chick-Fil-A sauce at the drive-thru. That shortage has to do with the sauce now being sold in stores.

“So when you add additional distribution to a product, in a normal environment, it would be fine, but then you have the pressure of the raw materials not being available adds extra pressure to it,” said Dr. Egeln.

Due to the delay of raw materials from all over the world, Dr. Egeln predicts there could be a shortage on new cars and new homes within the next few years because of the number of different imported materials that are needed to produce them.



As for the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, Dr. Egeln says that toilet paper produced in the United States is 40% for consumer, at-home use, and 60% is produced for industrial, like the large rolls you see in public bathrooms.



There was such a surge of toilet paper being bought for at-home use, manufactures could not keep up with demand and they could not change over their manufacturing process from industrial to at-home use fast enough.