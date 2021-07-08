Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

Coronavirus

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

(AP) – Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

But virus-fighting antibodies naturally wane. Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people’s antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

But the filing doesn’t mean third doses would be rolled out any time soon. Public health officials would have to decide if they’re really needed.

