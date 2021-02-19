Pfizer files to ease COVID-19 vaccine temperature storage requirements

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. The makers of COVID-19 vaccines are figuring out how to tweak their recipes against worrisome virus mutations — if and when the shots need an update. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(FOX NEWS) – Pfizer has submitted data to potentially ease storage requirements for its COVID-19 vaccine. The company said the vaccine has demonstrated stability when stored at -25 degrees Celsius to -15 degrees Celsius, which is commonly found in pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

Pfizer said it submitted the data to the FDA to support a proposed update to prescribing information, which would allow the vials to be stored at these temperatures for up to two weeks as an alternative or complement to using the ultra-low temperature freezer.

Under the current emergency use authorization, the vaccine must be stored in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures between -80 degrees Celscius and -60 degrees Celscius, and can remain stored at these temperatures for up to 6 months. They are shipped in specially-designed thermal container that can be used as temporary storage for a total of up to 30 days by refilling with dry ice every five days.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Before being diluted, the vaccine may also be refirgerated for up to five days at standard refigerator temperature, and then must be administered at room temperature.

For more on this story, please click here.