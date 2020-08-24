Pelosi blasts Trump on stalled negotiations for new coronavirus relief bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., blasted President Trump on Sunday for the lack of progress made between Congress and White House negotiators on another coronavirus relief bill and accused Trump of being responsible for the mounting death in the country due to the pandemic.

“More than 4 million have been added to the infection list because we paused,” Pelosi said on CNN’s “State of the Union” about delays in testing and tracing. “Over 80,000 more people have died, because they paused.”

“Could we have saved all of those lives? Not all, but many,” Pelosi continued before paraphrasing a line from the speech made by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., at the Democratic National Convention last week. “Trump fiddles while Rome burns, while America burns.”

More than 176,000 people in the United States have died from the novel coronavirus, while more than 5.6 million people have been infected by the contagion.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information on this story, please click here.

LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: