Omicron variant being focused on as COVID-19 continues to rise across the country

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Federal officials are now putting a major focus on the Omicron variant, as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in most of the country.

More than half the states in the U.S. are seeing a spike in cases. In North Carolina, more than twice as many people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday than did just ten days ago.

Health officials say almost all cases of the Omicron variant have been mild. However, it is the most contagious variant we’ve seen to date. And many health leaders expect it to surpass Delta as the most dominant strain in the coming weeks.

White House officials stress that vaccines and boosters have been effective.

“Preliminary lab data has indicated, it shows that three doses of the Pfizer vaccine protects against the Omicron variant,” said President Joe Biden on Thursday.

On Thursday, the FDA approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for 16 and 17-year-olds. The CDC still has to weigh in on the decision.

Teenagers remain one of the least vaccinated age groups. In North Carolina, just 46% of kids ages 12 to 17 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Getting your teen a COVID-19 booster shot will help strengthen and extend their protection against the COVID-19 virus and especially from new variants,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage everyone ages 16 and older to get their booster as we head into the holiday season.”

Previously, only those 18 and older were eligible for a third shot.

“We now have a plan that will induce immunity that is likely to protect from infection, symptomatic illness and severe disease,” said Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla.

Bourla also said that a fourth vaccine shot may be needed faster than originally thought due to concerns about the Omicron variant. More and more leading health officials believe booster shots will become a common occurrence for many Americans.

“We should anticipate that you’re going to have to be vaccinated every, probably, six months or so until we solve the problem of getting a more durable vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Redfield, former Director of the CDC.