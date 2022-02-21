New contact tracing, quarantine procedures begin in NC K-12 schools Monday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Major COVID policy changes to the StrongSchools NC Toolkit go into effect Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services no longer recommends contact tracing or quarantines for students who test negative, even if they’ve been exposed to a positive COVID case.

On Thursday, Governor Roy Cooper also requested that all North Carolina schools drop any outstanding mask mandates, citing increased vaccine accessibility and falling COVID numbers. The StrongSchools NC Toolkit still follows CDC recommendations as it pertains to masking, which encourages indoor masking in areas of high transmission.

Last week, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted unanimously to end the county-wide mask mandate, as well. That mandate officially ends Feb. 26, in order to accommodate a mandatory 10-day waiting period.

As all of these COVID policies change, one thing remains the same: parents are split on what they want for their kids.

“I cannot wait,” said mom Alaine Johnson, who says she’s excited for the upcoming relaxed guidelines.

“Each time they seem to pull back, COVID goes up. I believe that if they stop the mandate now, in about three weeks COVID’s going to go up again,” said a great-grandmother, who did not want to reveal her name.

It’ll be up to individual school districts whether they want to follow these recommendations or impose stricter requirements of their own. Union County in particular already voted to end their contact tracing and quarantine requirements more than two weeks before the state recommended it.

“I’ve been happy to comply [with policies] as a law-abiding citizen, but my focus has always been on health promotion…making sure [my daughter] eats well and building up her immune system so if anything gets around the mask, her body can fight it off anyway,” said mom Nefertiti Brown.

The latest data from Mecklenburg County shows the county’s seven-day positivity rate was around 12.5% on Feb. 16. That’s 5% less than it was a week before. Still, some students are skeptical about returning to life as it was before the pandemic.

“I just want to stay safe, and I know my grandparents are out here and everything, and I want them to stay safe,” said ninth grader Olive Haselton.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is expected to vote on ending their mask mandate on Tuesday.