Moderna says booster significantly raises level of antibodies to thwart COVID-19 omicron variant

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Moderna announced Monday that its COVID-19 booster shot significantly raises the level of antibodies to protect against the omicron variant.

The company said a 50-microgram dose increased antibodies by roughly 37-fold. A full dose of 100 micrograms was even more powerful, increasing neutralizing antibody levels by around 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels, the preliminary data showed.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

Bancel said Moderna will also continue to advance an omicron-specific booster shot into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future.

“We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2,” Bancel added.