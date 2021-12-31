Millions holding smaller NYE events due to COVID-19 surge

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An alarming surge in COVID-19 cases is putting a damper on New Year’s celebrations this year.

Cancellations of national broadcast shows in New York City to local celebrations in the Charlotte-area are forcing millions to host their own parties.

“We are just getting together just family,” Mike Conway said. “We are looking forward to bringing in the New Year, setting some new goals and bringing in some new happiness, and hopefully get out from underneath everything that has been going on in the world.”

What is typically a night spent in crowds bumping shoulders with strangers, friends, and family is now a lot smaller.

“Our New Year’s Eve plans got canceled due to COVID and I am sure a lot of people are dealing with the same situations,” Conway said.

Families are turning to smaller gatherings, but not doing away with a New Year’s classic: fireworks.

“We are seeing a lot of people coming in lot of families, a lot of families coming in they just want to get out and do something, celebrate a little bit and have some fun,” House of Fireworks owner Frawna Peterson said.

While it’s no comparison to the Fourth of July, Peterson said the week leading up to New Year’s Eve is the second most popular time for firework sales.

“Things were hard to get in but we just had to venture out to different companies in order to get the supplied for our customers,” Peterson said.

Despite higher prices this year due to supply chain issues, customers are cruising isles and leaving with carts full of boxes.

“It’s kind of euphoric, it’s beautiful, kind of dangerous but exciting and the kids look forward to it,” Conway said.