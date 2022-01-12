Medical professionals say CDC announcement could result in supply issues for N95 masks

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are weighing the option of what mask is best for the public. Since the pandemic started, medical professionals have said it is the N-95, but so far, the CDC has stopped short of recommending the public wear one.

“We’re already in short supply in a lot of our personal protective equipment and it’s just going to make it that much more difficult if the general public is now going to have to wear N-95 masks,” says Dr. Dennis Taylor, former president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

Many medical professionals say they are watching closely for the announcement, but they also know the omicron variant is highly contagious and something needs to be done to stop the surge.

“The surgical masks that people are wearing now and the cloth masks, things like that, they help if you have the virus from spreading it to others, but it certainly doesn’t protect you from getting it,” added Taylor.

One concern is the cost associated with a move like this. On Amazon you can get 20 N-95 masks for $30, but the cost increases dramatically if you look to purchase face coverings approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which are the most effective.

One vendor selling NIOSH approved masks is selling 500 for $1,000, and another is selling 50 masks for $200. Some say they worry about price gouging, and what an announcement from the CDC will do to the supply chain.

“We really need to have a significant stockpile of these masks if that’s going to be a requirement,” says Taylor.