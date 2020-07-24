McDonald’s to require face masks in all US restaurants

Nearly 82% of its restaurants are in states, localities that require masks.

McDonald’s announced Friday it will require all customers to wear face coverings inside its U.S. restaurants beginning Aug. 1.

The fast-food giant is the latest company to implement a face-covering requirement, which comes amid a surge in fresh cases of the novel coronavirus across the South and West parts of the country.

“The latest science suggests droplets have the potential to stay in the air for extended periods of time, increasing the risk of virus spread, especially from asymptomatic carriers,” McDonald’s said in a news release. “As a result, the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reiterates face coverings are an effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

To date, nearly 82 percent of its restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for employees and customers.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

For more information on this story, please click here.