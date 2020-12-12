MASK MYTHS: Bill Nye the Science Guy urges anti-maskers to wear face coverings

“Bill Nye the Science Guy” is going after “anti-maskers” on his latest viral TikTok.

“This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask,” Bill Nye says in the video.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge across the country, Nye explains to “anti-maskers” why masks are effective at slowing the spread of the virus.

“Here’s a map of the United States. The red ink shows where people are wearing masks,” Bill Nye said. Then, he showed another map, illustrating where people were getting sick from the novel coronavirus.

“The black ink shows where people are getting sick with coronavirus,” Nye explained. “I hope you can see, the fewer the masks, the more the sick.”

Nye acknowledged false claims and perceptions that the COVID-19 virus can travel through the fibers of a mask.

“They [viruses] travel in droplets of spit and snot, and the fibers are tangled,” he said. “When the droplet gets into the fibers of a mask, it gets trapped,” Nye explained in the video. “This is not that hard to understand, everybody. That’s why we have rules about wearing a mask.”

His video has nearly 14 million views and 4 million likes in just a few days.

