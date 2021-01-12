MAP: How much of your state is vaccinated against coronavirus?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — South Dakota, West Virginia and North Dakota top the list of states with the highest percentage of their population who have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All three states have more than 5% given the vaccine, as of Monday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the opposite end are Arkansas and Georgia at 1.4% and South Carolina at 1.5% of the population vaccinated.

NewsNation spoke with West Virginia’s governor about how his state has handled the vaccine distribution. Watch the discussion in the player below.

