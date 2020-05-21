Magic Johnson will provide $100M to fund loans to minority-owned businesses amid pandemic

(FOX News) – NBA legend Magic Johnson is creating his own paycheck protection program for minority-owned small businesses.
Johnson’s life insurance company will shell out $100 million for women and minority-owned small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
The loans are aimed at supporting people of color and women who operate businesses in underserved communities.
The goal is to help 100,000 businesses secure resources that will sustain them through the COVID-19 pandemic.
