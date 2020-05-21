Magic Johnson will provide $100M to fund loans to minority-owned businesses amid pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 29: Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises speaks onstage during ONWARD19: The Future Of Search – Day 2 at Marriott Marquis Times Square on October 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Yext)

(FOX News) – NBA legend Magic Johnson is creating his own paycheck protection program for minority-owned small businesses.

Johnson’s life insurance company will shell out $100 million for women and minority-owned small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The loans are aimed at supporting people of color and women who operate businesses in underserved communities.

The goal is to help 100,000 businesses secure resources that will sustain them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

