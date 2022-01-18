Lost Data: At-home COVID-19 tests don’t come with an automatic reporting mechanism

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Free, at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests will soon be available to everyone in the Queen City and the rest of the country.

The federal government’s website, which allows each household to have four free tests delivered, officially goes live Wednesday morning.

However, the site, COVIDTests.Gov, was already up-and-running by Tuesday evening. The plan is part of President Biden’s initiative to increase testing as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country.

Health officials warn the at-home tests, which require the user to properly administer them, do have some limitations.

“We also think that current antigen testing is not quite as good at picking up omicron variant. So if you’re someone who has symptoms consistent with COVID and you decide to do a rapid home test and it’s negative, I would still assume that you have COVID and consider repeating the test a day or two later,” said Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health.

At-home tests provide an alternative to waiting in long lines at testing sites across the Queen City. The tests, however, don’t come with an automatic reporting mechanism.

“People talk about the over counting of COVID cases, I believe we’re actually way undercounting,” said Priest.

“Because we have individuals who are doing thousands of home tests, some of which are positive, and they’re staying home, but the state doesn’t have any record of those. And has no way of getting that data.”

As of Wednesday, the percent positive rate in North Carolina stood at 33.3 percent. The state also saw a record number of hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Despite the limitations of the at-home tests, Priest says they can still be a valuable tool.

“It doesn’t mean those tests don’t have any value. It just means that it’s an at-home kit. It’s not a hospital-based laboratory that’s doing the test. You can imagine it’s not quite as sensitive as that hospital-based test is,” said Priest.