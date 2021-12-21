Local business owners growing concerned of potential effects of the Omicron variant

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — With the Omicron variant looming and health experts predicting a major spread within the next few weeks, local business owners are starting to get concerned about the possibility of stricter restrictions.

It comes after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that indoor venues like restaurants, bars, and gyms would need to require proof of vaccinations or negative COVID tests for all patrons.

Mecklenburg County has not yet made any announcements regarding tighter restrictions, but many local business owners feel they are coming. On the outside of businesses, you’ll see signs that inform customers about the county’s current mask mandate. But on the inside of those businesses, that mandate is hardly enforced.

“They started with if you had the vaccine, you didn’t have to wear it. Now they’re telling us everyone has to wear it. So, that’s kind of a little bit frustrating. People took the vaccine so they didn’t have to wear it,” said Nalena Kinney, assistant manager of Sabor Latin Street Grill in South End.

However, now that the Omicron variant is spreading, business owners say they expect people to start taking the mask mandate more seriously.

“You’ll see that there’s a lot of to-go orders. Everybody’s staying home. People are trying to stay safe. We don’t have a lot of dine in orders like we used to,” said Kinney.

And it’s not just masking that business owners are thinking about, it’s another shutdown.

“It’s always in the back of our minds. I think we just kind of hope – you know, it’s that kind of season right now – that it won’t get to that point,” said Melanie Adams, assistant manager of The Waterman Fish Bar.

At The Waterman, employees who received the first two doses of the vaccine were given a $50 incentive. With the new variants looming, they’re wondering if it’s time to discuss a similar program for the booster shot.

“We’re usually pretty busy the two days before Christmas Eve. We’ll really be able to tell in the next two days if it’s really affecting us,” said Adams.

The Waterman also cancelled their annual holiday party due to the Omicron variant. It’s the second year they’ve decided to cancel.