LabCorp unveils new combined test for COVID-19, Flu and RSV ahead of flu season

BURLINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – LabCorp Diagnostics announced a new testing method Tuesday that can simultaneously detect the coronavirus, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus as the United States prepares to enter flu season.

“The U.S. is facing the most challenging health crisis in a century and is about to enter flu season, which has the potential to put additional strain on our healthcare system and cost lives,” said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics. “Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing.”

Caveney said testing for the four major respiratory viruses at the same time will help doctors diagnose and treat patients more efficiently, especially as the country addresses an overlap of the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season.

The test will be administered through doctors, hospitals and authorized healthcare providers.

The North Carolina-based LabCorp has also submitted an application to the FDA for a combined at-home collection kit.

As of noon Monday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had reported 2,897 COVID-19 deaths.

186 deaths were reported during the last flu season from September 29, 2019 through May 16, 2020 in the state.