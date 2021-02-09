Lab incorrectly reported rare Denmark ‘cluster 5’ variant in NC and Colorado

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Raleigh lab that tests for the coronavirus in 38 states said that they incorrectly reported that four of their tests had detected the very rare Denmark ‘cluster 5’ COVID strain in North Carolina and Colorado.

MAKO originally reported one case in North Carolina as well as three cases in Colorado having detected the rare strain.

Mako confirmed with the CDC that this was incorrectly reported.

MAKO said they did identify the presence of the ’20C’ or L452R variant in the samples, but not the ‘cluster 5’ variant.

The lab released a corrected grid displaying their latest test results.