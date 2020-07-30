JetBlue testing ultraviolet cleaning robot for airplanes in fight against COVID-19

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – JetBlue has become the first airline to use new ultraviolet light technology in its aircraft cleaning services in an effort to combat COVID-19.

The system is designed by Honeywell and used normally to sterilize hospital rooms.

“With the safety of our crew members and customers our first priority, JetBlue’s Safety from the Ground Up initiative is maintaining a layered approach to safety by ensuring healthy crew members, providing flexibility, adding space, reducing touch-points, and keeping surfaces clean and sanitized,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer.

The device rolls down the aisle aboard a plane like a snack cart spreading its wings, shining UV light over passenger seats, while other lights zero in on overhead compartments.

Its operator stands behind a UV light shield. The light is so powerful and can be dangerous, so the cabin must be empty before use.

“JetBlue took an immediate interest in this new product when we demonstrated it for them just a few weeks ago, and now JetBlue is receiving our first systems,” said Mike Madsen, Honeywell Aerospace president and CEO. “We’ve ramped up production quickly on the UV Cabin System, and our company is working on a range of solutions to help make passengers more comfortable about flying.”

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than ten minutes.

Clinical studies have shown UV light can reduce various viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

If the 90 day test is successful, JetBlue says it will expand the program throughout its fleet.

They are being put into service at JFK International Airport in New York and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

