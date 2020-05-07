JetBlue giving 100,000 healthcare workers free round trip flight for 2

FOX NEWS – JetBlue Airways is saluting health care heroes for going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away 100,000 pairs of round-trip flight certificates to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

The low-cost carrier announced the promotion on Tuesday, encouraging the public to submit nominations through next week for a chance to win.

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” Joanna Geraghty, president and COO of JetBlue, said of the news. “We applaud the health care workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way.”

“This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants – not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well.”

